Narimanfilm, Pakistani cultural figures eye cooperation

Local company Narimanfilm and Pakistani cultural figures are keen to enhance cooperation in the film industry.

Omar Ijaz Khan, Senior Programs Manager of the Little Art Festival in Lahore, and Said Ahmed Mangi, Director of the Institute of Art and Design at Sindh Jamshoro University, attended the event from the Pakistani side.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the Little Art Festival and the Salam International Teen Film Festival, to be held in Baku for the first time on September 2-5, Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the upcoming Salam Film Festival, Director of the Narimanfilm company Nariman Mammadov said that it aims to promote Azerbaijan's culture and traditions.

Omar Ijaz Khan, in turn, spoke about The Little Art Festival, which is held among talented children and gathers guests from many countries. He expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two festivals will be fruitful and successful.

The parties also talked about the possibilities of sharing experience with the Institute of Art and Design at Sindh Jamshoro University.

It was also noted that Narimanfilm company actively cooperates with many international festivals, and the company has been a partner of the Giffoni Festival in Italy for six years.

Giffoni ?nternational Film Festival has a history of half a century and is a unique festival where the judges consist of children from various countries. During the festival, children have an opportunity to discuss the films they have watched with their peers and identify the winner of the contest, talk with actors, filmmakers and most importantly make friends from different countries.

"We decided that such a festival should be created in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to invite foreign children to live in our families, absorb this atmosphere of care and love, get acquainted with culture, cuisine, national color, so that they receive the brightest impressions and positive emotions that would make them good friends of the Azerbaijani people. I really hope that we will be able to realize our plans and bring all this to life," said Mammadov.

Azerbaijan has a rich cinema history and has significantly contributed to the international film industry.

Today, the Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.




