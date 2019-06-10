Gorgeous wedding fashion show surprises everyone

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Every bride wants to look amazing at the wedding day. However, shopping for a wedding gown can be quite complicated and stressful.

With so many styles, the 4th "Seven Beauties" Wedding Fashion Show & Awards has much to offer brides.

The fashion show took place at Elite Events Hall, showcasing the best wedding looks, stunning works of makeup artists and hair stylists, Trend Life reported.

Richly embroidered gowns from fashion brands White Room by Diamond and FH Bridal, as well as evening dresses from Rufina couture and By Nika Collection left no one indifferent.

Famous singers Javid, Ayaz Babayev, Khatira Islam and Azeri Atesh dance group performed at the event.

The fashion show was full of surprises. One of them was a projection mapped cake for the birthday of the photographer Niko Abbasov.

Moreover, the host of the evening Vugar Azeroglu surprised the guests of the event with a marriage proposal.

People who have been successful in the field of beauty and fashion industry were awarded at the fashion show.

The project manager is Ismayil Gasimov, the author of the idea is Parvana Mammadova, music director - Dj Zaur, photographer - Alakbarkarimli.

