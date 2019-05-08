National films screened at festival in Iran

By Azernews

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of national cinematography. Local filmmakers have created dozens of high-quality screen works, telling about the historical past and modern life of Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijani films were presented at the 9th Varesh International Film Festival in Babol (Iran), Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in a message on May 6.

Honored Art Worker, film director and cameraman Nizami Abbas, Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s cinematography department employee Elshad Aliyev, a young film director Zahra Mir Rza and producer Elshan Aliyev represented Azerbaijan at the festival.

In her remarks on the sidelines of the festival, Zahra Mir Rza said that Caspian Sea littoral states enjoy very close cultural commonalities. She added that the festival is vital for bringing together these countries.

Her film “Winged Miracle” competed in the international section of the festival. The film depicts a little girl whose father is in prison and wants to visit her.

Zahra Mir Rza said her film has so far been screened at 21 foreign festivals.

Along with "Wingless Wonder", the festival’s competition program included documentary films "Azerbaijani Carpet", "Azerbaijani Mugham" and "Azerbaijani Cuisine".

Along with them, the documentaries "Chovgan", "Trace ... Gala", "Heritage", "Sheki", " Who is he?", "Present", "Baku in the Mirror of Time" and "Colors of Azerbaijani Cuisine" were shown to the audience as part of the festival’s "Azerbaijani Cinema Review" program.

In addition, there was an event dedicated to the Azerbaijani cinema.