Kids Fashion Show 2019 due in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Holiday Inn Hotel in Baku will host Kids Fashion Show 2019 on May 9.

The event is timed to the 96th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

The fashion show will bring together 85 young models aged between 4 and 14 as well as 16 designers.

Colorful children's fashion shows, model contest and spectacular concert will be organized as part of the event.

The project is headed by director of Star Kids Group MMC Aygun Aliyeva. The choreographer is Suleyman Tanehirli.

Speaking about Kids Fashion Show 2019, Aygun Aliyeva stressed that the project serves not only as a starting point for young talents engaged in beauty and fashion industries, but also an unchanged meeting place for creative kids.

"The contest was created so that children could demonstrate their talents and achievements, and fashion designers could share their experiences," she added.

Winners will be determined in various age categories (model and dress designer / girls and boys). Young talents will be given special awards.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.