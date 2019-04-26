National documentaries to be screened in Iran

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National films will be screened at Varesh International Film Festival to be held in Iran from April 29 to May 3.

The competition program includes the "Azerbaijani Carpet" documentary by Shamil Aliyev.

Outside the competion program, eight national documentaries will be shown in the section "A Review on Azerbaijan Cinema", including Rafig Guliyev’s "Chovgan", Vugar Islamzade’s "Shaki", Nijat Feyzullayev’s "Colors of Azerbaijani Cuisine", Shamil Aliyev’s "Gala Heritage", Murad Muradov’s "Who?", Fariz Akhmadov’s "Heritage" as well as Natalia Zavoznenko’s "Baku in the mirror of time" and "Present time", Trend Life reported.

Varesh International Film Festival has been taking place in the city of Babol, Mazandaran province, since 1999.

The festival features short films running from 100 seconds to 40 minutes in three categories of the main international and special sections. The festival’s main objective in the international section is to introduce the common cultural heritage of various Caspian Sea littoral ethnic groups.