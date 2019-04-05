Works of national artist to be showcased in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of Azerbaijani artist Vugar Muradov will be showcased in Ukraine

The event will take place at Kalita Art Club from April 12 to May 12, Yenicag reported.

The exhibition "Colour Vs Shadow" includes more than twenty works by Vugar Muradov.

The artist will also create another work during his stay in Kiev, transferring his impressions of the city to the canvas.

The exhibition curator Olesya Lanevskaya shared her thoughts about the upcoming art event.

"Colour is what the viewer sees primarily in the works of Vugar Muradov. Colour fills the space and attracts the eye. Simple compositions and images, the atmosphere of Caucasian hospitality and generosity are characteristic of his canvases," she said.

"At first glance, it seems that the works of the artist were created without any claims to the conceptuality and complexity of ideas, but it is worth the viewer to stop longer before the painting, and he or she risks getting through another of Vugar’s colour portals to another dimension and space," she added.

The exhibition opens a space for cultural exchange between artists of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Several joint events with the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine and artists from Kyiv meetings, as well as meetings with Vugar Muradov are also planned.

Over the past years, Vugar Muradov has successfully participated at major international exhibitions and art fairs.

For example, last year his paintings were sent to the prestigious art fair in the United States. Muradov became the only Azerbaijani artist whose paintings were displayed at Art Basel Miami Beach 2017, the most extensive international exhibition of contemporary art in North America.

Last year, Art Basel Miami Beach attracted more than 77,000 art dealers, artists, collectors and art lovers. Art Basel is the only fair held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The talented artist born in 1967 is one of the iconic figures of modern painting of Azerbaijan.

Muradov usually says that he has everything that an artist could want: plentiful light suffusing the space through a glass wall and an open view across a bay in the Caspian to a cascade of oil derricks on the horizon. Standing guard over the district for more than a century, they evoke romantic thoughts and feelings.

His canvases "Mugham", "Adam and Eve", "Old Nodding Oil Derrick" are made up of many different faces contained in small squares and they gave rise to his cycle "Faces", which professionals have hailed as a new word in artistic craftsmanship.

Muradov’s paintings are mainly bought by private collectors and the world’s most famous museums, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the same city’s Museum of Modern Art, the Argentinean company Guevara Films, the Central and Eastern European Art Foundation in Washington, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (Japan).

His painting "Garnet" was sold for $50,000 at Tokyo International Art Fair.

They embellish the offices of the Baltimore Sun newspaper (U.S.), Turkey’s Ministry of Defence, the Lambri International company (Holland), the Peace Foundation, the French embassy in Azerbaijan and many private collections around the world.

Azerbaijani artist Vugar Muradov is also a member of the UNESCO International Federation of Art.








