Alp Aliyev: I get a lot of inspiration from audience

Music is one of the most wonderful things in the world, able to touch the soul and heal the heart. It's an incredible way to express your feelings in a melody that will live in other people's souls forever.

Alp Aliyev is one of those musicians who can immerse the listeners in the world of magical sounds.

Young pianist captivates the hearts of music lovers with impressive clarity and deep musical expression. His distinctive and innovative playing allows him to perform in front of all kind of audiences.

Alp Aliyev inherited his talent from his parents - his mother, Tatyana Suhorukova-Aliyeva was a prima ballerina of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater and his father Abbas Aliyev was a secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers. His passion for music has appeared at a young age and never faded.

Aliyev started his musical journey at a very young age. He shared the same stage with Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Fakhraddin Karimov. The concert featured works of such famous composers as Fikrat Amirov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Elmira Nazirova, etc.

The support that he got from his music teachers Afa Gambarova, Sevil Lazimova made him love music even more.

“My teachers had always stood behind me while I was studying at music school ?23. With their support, I had performed together with Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra three times. Afterwards, I performed in Germany, France,” said Aliyev.

At that time, young pianist realized that music would be forever part of his life.

“This is what I'm supposed to be doing. I studied with the theorist Zemfira Ismayilova. She gave me a lot of knowledge,” the pianist said.

In 2015, Alp Aliyev entered the Baku Music Academy. After a year of study, he was transferred to the "SABAH" class for especially gifted students.

After that he received a certificate for participation in the international competition Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. He was also a participant of the 10th Gabala International Music Festival.

The pianist successfully performed at prestigious Art Duo International Music Competition in Prague, where he took the first place.

“After entering the Baku Music Academy, I have started improving my skills at a completely new level. I visited Georgia. Then I went to Bulgaria, where I took the 3rd place, the Czech Republic, where I also took the 3rd place. During my student years, I also took 2nd place in the republican music competition,” Aliyev said.

Life without inspiration is like flowers without fragrance. Musicians, writers, artists have always emphasized the importance of inspiration in the creative process. The pianist would not make a first step without an inspiration. But sometimes inspiration can be lost.

“Inspiration ... this is the hardest thing to talk about,” the pianist admits. “I lost my heart many times. I asked myself: Why do I need it? This is exactly what you must overcome,” Aliyev said.

“I get a lot of inspiration from the audience. The minutes that you spend on the stage, 5-10 minutes or maybe an hour are the best moments for each artist. Everyone who has passed this road will immediately understand what I am talking about,” he added.

“I have always said that in order to love any kind of activity one needs to deeply feel it from the inside. So I fell in love with music. I found myself in this circle, near those people who influenced me. I realized that this music is mine,” he concluded.

In addition to his music activities, Alp Aliyev is a director of Human and Environment Union. The main feature of the project is that it unites such different spheres as art, science and ecology.

“The first concert of the Human and Environment Union was held on February 28. This project will help me to improve myself as well as to discover something new,” Aliyev said.

Speaking about his future plans, Alp Aliyev stressed that he will continue his musical activities.

“I will continue to perform and experience passion and excitement. I also like to work in other areas, to unite them, which will allow me to go beyond the standards,” he added.



