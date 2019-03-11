Azerbaijani cellist to perform at Royal Albert Hall

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will perform at Royal Albert Hall on April 23.

An incredibly talented musician will present the work of famous English composer Sir Karl Jenkins, written specifically for him.

In March, Jamal Aliyev had concert in the prestigious Wigmore Hall.

The member of UK Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Baroness Emma Nicholson also invited Jamal to Westminster Abbey.

Jamal Aliyev acquired enormous fame and success at an early age.

Famous Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich highly appreciated his music skills.

"Before I listened to you, I thought that there was no cellist better than me and would not be anymore, but now I became thoughtful ...," he said.

This phrase forever predetermined his fate.

Jamal Aliyev participated in a number of international festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries. The 24-year-old cellist is the winner of the third Arts Club – Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

He has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the World.

