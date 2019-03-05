Human and Environment Union brings out young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Human and Environment Union brought together young talents for an inspirational evening of music.

Spectacular concert took place at the Baku Music Academy on February 28.

An exciting project gathered young talents Fagan Hasanli, Mahir Taghizade, Ulviyya Kazimova,Gulnara Karimova, Jeyhun Azizov, Fatima Aliyeva, Aytan Ibragimova, Emil Ahmedzade,Nariman Amiraslanov, Nigar Familsoy, Mustagil Balayev, Chinara Bakhshiyeva, Farid Ali, Suleyman Eyyubov, Elhan Niftiyev, Lumineux choir, as well as dancers Zaur Ramazanov and Alfiya Sultanova.

The chairman of Human and Environment Union, professor Ismayil Ismayilov, the executive director of the union Alp Aliyev, the secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's artist Agali Ibrahimov attended the event.

In his speech, Ismayil Ismayilov stressed the multiple activities of the Union.

It is a voluntary public association created to protect the environment and promote the culture of Azerbaijan.

The activities of the Union include the support and development of both traditional and innovative art trends objection and the development of folk culture, organization of creative meetings of the oldest cultural figures and creative youth in order to transfer the best traditions and experiences of domestic and foreign culture, etc.

Ismayil Ismayilov emphasized an incredible talent of the event participants.

In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to the executive director of the union Alp Aliyev for organizing the event.

Suddenly beautiful flute melodies filled the concert hall. Jazz improvisation on the theme "Autumn leaves" Emil Ahmadzade and Farid Aliyev left no one indifferent.

Ulviyya Kazimova, Gulnara Karimova performed Carmen Fantasy for Two Pianos (arr. Anderson and Roe).

The audience was clearly delighted with the performance Fagan Hasanli, Mahir Tagizade. The musicians brilliantly performed "Elegia" by J. Massnet.

Nariman Amiraslanov played Franz Liszt's Transcendental Étude No. 10 in F Minor. The music lovers enjoyed a truly fascinating performance.

Ayten ?brahimova and Fatima Aliyeva performed Henryk Wieniawski's Capriccio-Valse, leaving listeners stunned.

Jeyhun Azizov thrilled the audience with Franz Liszt's Concert Etude No 2 "Gnomenreigen".

The spectators were also charmed by his performance of music piece "March" by Vagif Mustafazade.

A passionate couple dances Zaur Ramazanov and Alfiya Sultanova evoked strong emotions on the audience. The dancers were accompanied by Jeyhun Azizov and Suleyman Eyyubov. Young talents performed Astor Piazzolla's "Libertang".

The concert also featured Scriabin Etude Op.8 No.12 (Fagan Hasanli). Afterwards, Elhan Niftiyev and Fagan Hasanli mesmerized music lovers with the work "Fantasy".

At the end of the event, Lumineux Choir performed the song "O Happy day!". Artistic director of the choir is Naala Baratelia. Lumineux Choir wowed everyone in the concert hall.

The audience gave all young talents a storm of applause.

Along with the fascinating concert, colorful sculptors were exhibited as part of the project. Vibrant sculptures left art lovers mesmerized.







