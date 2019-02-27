Exhibition of Arif Huseynov opens at Modern Art Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor of the Azerbaijan State Art Academy Arif Huseynov has opened at the Museum of Modern Art.

Over 50 documentary and graphic art works of the artist were showcased at the exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy, Azertag reported.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed the exhibition.

Director of Museum of Modern Art Khayyam Abdinov said that on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide various events of commemoration are being held.

Thanks to such events, held in Azerbaijan and abroad with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, international attention to Khojaly tragedy is growing.

The current exhibition, consisting of works by the national artist Arif Huseynov on the subject of Karabakh, is also organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Abdinov stressed that the works included in the exhibition are based on historical materials. These works depict the Albanian church, panoramas of historical sites and portraits of historical figures. The works contain compositions reflecting the Turkmenchay Treaty, changes of the Albanian churches, and Khojaly.

Honoured Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev noted that national artists have always expressed an artistic attitude to the sad and glorious events that occurred in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

The Khojaly genocide is one of the worst events in the history of Azerbaijani people, and it is impossible not to express an attitude towards them.

"People's artist Khanlar Ahmadov, famous film artist Nazim Mammadov and other masters of the brush depicted these events in their works. In the works of Arif Huseynov, there is a documentary approach to the history of the events that have occurred. I think that such works are important to show outside our country. This can help the recognition and propaganda of the Khojaly tragedy in the world. We express our gratitude to the management of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the support in organizing the exhibition," said Aliyev.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People’s Artist Farhad Khalilov stressed that the works presented at the exhibition reflect the pain of Azerbaijani people. Such exhibitions should be organized regularly.

The pro-rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People’s Artist Sahlab Mammadov, film director, People’s Artist Ogtay Mirkasimov noted the importance of the exhibition and wished Arif Huseynov new creative successes.

Then the event participants viewed the exhibition.

Such works of the artist as the "Letter of Peter I", "The Turkmenchay Treaty", "The Shot Monuments", "The Karabakh War", "Panahali Khan", "Folk Musicians" are of particular interest.

All works of the exposition are created in the form of an engraving.

The exhibition titled "Karabakhname - pages of history" is entirely based on historical facts and has an educational character.

For many years, the artist spends part of his time in classes with representatives of the younger generation, children and teenagers. He is preparing new artists for the future art of Azerbaijan. In his works, the master conveys the rich inner world and features of the Azerbaijani people.



