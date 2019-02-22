Queen of Spades opera to be premiered

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Opera-studio of the Baku Music Academy invites you to enjoy its new large-scale project.

The Queen of Spades opera by Pyotr Tchaikovsky will be premiered at Baku Music Academy on March 8 and 11.

After the sensationally staged opera by V. Bellini "Norma", BMA Opera Studio appeals to the Russian classics.

"In the opera of P. I. Tchaikovsky, written after A. Pushkin’s novel "The Queen of Spades" we explore the theme of human obsession. It is interesting for us to trace, like a small minor detail, an incidental phrase in passing, the inflamed consciousness grows and subordinates to itself all the thoughts and desires of a person. How this obsession pushes him and his relatives to the abyss step by step,” the press service of the Opera Studio told Day.Az.

Baku Music Academy has invited a young director, laureate of international competitions of opera directors Alexei Smirnov. The opera will be conduced by an artistic director of the Opera Studio, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov.

Choirmaster and the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova, concertmaster-Yulia Karimova, production director- Elena Bodrova (Russia).

The performance includes soloists of the Opera Studio, guest soloists, as well as students of the solo singing department. Some of them will perform on the stage for the first time.

The choir of the Opera Studio together with the student choir, as well as students of the Choreographic Academy will also take part in the opera.

The soloists include Adil Akhundov, Farida Mammadova, Sabina Asadova, Anton Fershtandt, Mahir Tagizade, Yulia Beybudova, Elmina Hasanova, Rauf Babayev, Elchin Akhadzade, Tahmina Vekilova, Nadezhda Meyer, Elena Sarafanova, Ekaterina Isayeva, Fakhmin Ahmadli, Rahman Garayev, Ruslan Persan, Eliyar Aliyev.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and on the website iticket.az.