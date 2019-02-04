Booktrailer Festival starts in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The fourth Booktrailer Festival has been launched in Baku.

The festival is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day held annually on April 23.

Booktrailer Festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country, Trend Life reported.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting booktrailers as a part of art and business.

"Over all these years, Booktrailer Festival, which starts from the National Youth Day - February 2 and ends on World Book and Copyright Day - April 23, has turned into a creative youth movement, gathering around itself talented participants. The number of applicants is constantly increasing, and the jury consists of famous personalities, honored and popular artists. I invite everyone to take part in the festival and wish you good luck!" said the festival's director Ruslan Sabirli.

The festival is held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the International Mugham Center, Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Azercell Telekom.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content. Book trailers are a form of advertising for a book. They are tools to pique interest in the modern books and classic literature and raise their popularity.

For more information, please visit:

www.booktrailer.az

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BooktrailerFest.

For all questions, please contact: festival2019@booktrailer.az.

Send your works until April 1, 2019.

