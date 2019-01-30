Colorful works of national artist thrill art lovers

By Azernews





An exhibition of Esmira Guliahmadova solemnly opened at EQ Gallery.

The event gathered a large number of guests, including young and famous artists, students of Esmira Guliahmadova, as well as numerous art lovers.

The exposition includes 30 works created over the past two years, Trend Life reported.

Previous exhibitions of Esmira Gyulahmedova held in Istanbul and Cannes.

The name of the exhibition "Metanoia" is symbolic. The works presented at the exhibition are united by color, interesting style and national themes.

Metanoia comes from ancient Greek as change of mind, repentance. In Hellenistic Greek it was also a rhetorical term with the meaning of correction, afterthought.

The last series of works is devoted to still lifes with a national flavor - fruits and oriental dishes.







