Azerbaijani poetess presents new book

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The book "Wrists" by talented poetess Nigar Hasan-zade was presented at the International Mugham Center on January 25.

Published in 2018, the book contains the deepest thoughts and feelings of the poetess.

A member of the Azerbaijan Union of Writers and PEN International Literary Society Nigar Hasan-zade became known not only for her poetry, but also for "Söz project" of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, which she heads.

More than three years, numerous evenings of poetry have been held in Baku as part of the of the project.

Having extensive experience in organizing such events, the poetess also made her presentation of the book very atmospheric and full of surprises, Day.Az reported.

Prominent public figures, cultural figures, relatives and fans of the poetess came to support her on this day.

Nigar started the evening with reading the verses from the new book. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped publish the book.

Then MP Sabir Rustamkhanly read his own translation into Azerbaijani language of the poems.

In addition, director of ASAN Radio Emin Musavi, composer Vugar Jamalzade, head of the Southern Union of Writers Sayman Aruz and others congratulated the poetess.

The poetess touched the guests of the event with heartfelt poems dedicated to the life of a woman, motherhood.

In addition, the evening featured song "Say Hallelujah". The author of the lyrics is Nigar Hasan-zade. The music was composed by famous singer Elnur Huseynov.

Note that the song was performed by the representative of Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2008 Elnur Huseynov and the presidential scholarship, the representative of Azerbaijan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest Fidan Huseynova.

Another musical number and surprise for many was the performance of Nigar Hasan-zade with young actors of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater.

They performed a song from the musical based on the poetess's book "Little Storyteller and White Bird Nara". The song was composed by Vugar Jamalzade.

In conclusion, Nigar Hasan-zade read the cycle of poems "Wrists".

Nigar Hasan-zade had been performing her poetry on the most prestigious stages of London such as South Bank, Institute of Contemporary Art - ICA, River Side studios, Poetry Café, Lauderdale house, St. James Church, Pushkin House and many others.

Her poems have been translated into many languages and have appeared in translation all over the world including UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, Australia, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Iran, Israel, and Russia etc.

In 2000-2014 Nigar had lived and worked in London/UK.

In 2009, she was chosen among 10 best foreign poets living and working in UK to be recorded for sound archives by British Library.

She had numerous interviews on BBC4, Russian BBC radio, Azerbaijani voice of BBC radio.







