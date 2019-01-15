Nigar Hasan-zade to present new book

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Culture and International Mugham Center invite you to enjoy an evening of poetry.

The book "Wrists" by talented poetess Nigar Hasan-zade will be presented at International Mugham Center on January 25.

Published in 2018, the book contains the deepest thoughts and feelings of poetess.

The presentation starts at 19:00.

Nigar Hasan-zaded is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Writers and PEN International Literary Society.

Her poems have been translated into many languages and have appeared in translation all over the world including UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, Australia, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Iran, Israel, and Russia etc.

In 2000-2014 Nigar had lived and worked in London/UK.

She had been performing her poetry on the most prestigious stages of London such as South Bank, Institute of Contemporary Art - ICA, River Side studios, Poetry Café, Lauderdale house, St. James Church, Pushkin House and many others.

In 2009, Nigar was chosen among 10 best foreign poets living and working in UK to be recorded for sound archives by British Library.

She had numerous interviews on BBC4, Russian BBC radio, Azerbaijani voice of BBC radio.