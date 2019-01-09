Zaur Rzayev to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

The famous Azerbaijani singer decided to make a special gift to his fans on his birthday.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a solo concert of the Azerbaijani and Dagestan People’s Artist Zaur Rzayev on January 31. The concert is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the artist’s creative activity.

The evening was organized by the Azerbaijani channel “Culture TV”, the press service of the Palace said.

The concert program will feature Rzayev’s new and best songs, compositions of mugam and classical art, folk songs, including Dilberim (“Favorite”), Javanl?g?m (“My Youth”), Bilirem gedmisen (“I know, you have gone”), Sev meni ( "Love me"), Duman ("Fog"), Ay q?z ("Hey, girl"), Sar? bulbul ("Yellow Nightingale") and others.

Zaur Rzayev is one of the most famous Azerbaijani performers. He is known not only in the country, but also abroad. The singer’s path is also continued by his son, Azer Rzazade, who is a laureate of international competitions and a participant of prestigious international music festivals.