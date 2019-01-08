Grammy award winner to give concert in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ten-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on March 2.

Music lovers often speak about the virtuosity of Arturo Sandoval.

Those who have heard him playing the piano, or his classical works, know that Arturo Sandoval is an outstanding musician, one of the brightest, many-sided and recognized performers of our time.

Arturo Sandoval was born in Cuba in Artemis, a small town near Havana, on November 6, 1949.

As a twelve-year-old boy in Cuba, Sandoval played trumpet with street musicians. He helped establish the Orquesta Cubana de Musica Moderna, which became the band Irakere in 1973.

He is one of the world's most recognized musicians playing the jazz trumpet and flugelhorn.

Sandoval is also known as a performer of classical music, regularly performing with leading symphony orchestras of the world. He is the author of the concert for the pipe "Concert of Trumpet and Orchestra".

With his virtuosity, the musician has won the recognition of the most famous conductors, composers and symphony orchestras all over the world.

Tickets are sold at the box office of the city, ASAN Service Centers and website iticket.az. Tickets price: 100 AZN ($12-59).

