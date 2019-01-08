Treasury of world music to sound in Paris

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani mugham trio will give a concert in Paris.

The event will take place at Theater de la Ville on January 12, Azertag reported.

Spectacular concert with participation of the soloist Kamila Nabiyeva, talented musician Elshan Mansurov (kamancha), and musicologist Alakbar Alakbarov will leave no one indifferent. All are superb musicians performing great master works.

Since 1990s, the Theater de la Ville of Paris annually includes Azerbaijani mugham singers Alim Gasimov, Nezaket Teymurova, Arzu Aliyeva, Ehtiram Huseynov and others who mesmerize the French music lovers with their unique performances.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, Association of French-Azerbaijani Dialogue and Theater de la Ville.

Theater de la Ville is one of the most important cultural landmarks in Paris. It realizes joint cultural projects with the United States, the Netherlands, Italy and other countries.

With centuries-old history, the Azerbaijani mugham, a treasury of the world music, continues to amaze the music lovers.

This unique kind of music is based on the rich philosophical and literary ground.

One of the most valuable monuments of the material and spiritual culture of the nation contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other form.

Mugham modes are associated not only with scales but with an orally transmitted collection of melodies that mugham masters use in the course of improvisation.

The short selection of Azerbaijani mugham played in balaban, national wind instrument was included on the Voyager Golden Record, attached to the Voyager spacecraft as representing world music, included among many cultural achievements of humanity.

In 2003, UNESCO recognized mugham as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.