Karabakh culture showcased in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The event titled "Once upon in Karabakh" has been held in Baku.

The project was organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Refugee and IDP Affairs with the assistance of the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

The event aims at demonstrating and promoting the historical traditions of the culture of Karabakh, as well as enhancing and stimulating the creative possibilities of internally displaced persons and refugees.

An exposition reflecting the cultural and material heritage of Karabakh opened in the center as part of the event.

Samples of folklore, carpet weaving, national cuisine, works of masters of folk arts and crafts were showcased at the exhibition.

A great interest was aroused by the performance of actors from the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater, as well as sand drawings by young artist Aydin Ragimov. Among the guests were the Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev, public figures, representatives of culture and science, etc.

Chairman of the culture committee of the parliament, academician Rafael Huseynov spoke about the state policy on culture in general, and in particular among refugees and internally displaced persons, about measures taken to integrate this part of the population into the public environment, about the early return of the occupied territories and the return of residents to their homes in Karabakh.

Guests were presented a concert program with the participation of students of the Karabakh mugham school - folk artists Nazaket Teymurova, honored Firuz Sakhavet, Anar Shushaly, Ehtiram Huseynov and others.



