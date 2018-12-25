Fashion experts to gather in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World Beauty Congress (WBC) invites all fashion lovers to enjoy World Championship in Bridal Hairstyle and Makeup and the Dress of the World competition.

Fashion events will take place at the Baku Boulevard Hotel Autograph Collection on February 10, 2019, Trend Life reported.

"For the first time, these world events will be held in the countries of our region. Prior to that, they were held in Croatia, Romania, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates. The holding of these international competitions will facilitate the promotion of tourism in Azerbaijan, as leading stylists and fashion designers with a huge number of subscribers in social networks will take part in it. In addition, almost all of them cooperate with TV channels and have already been invited to talk shows and television programs of their countries, before and after arriving in Baku," WBC President Zamir Huseynov told Trend Life.

"Many participants bring their models, so the majority on the catwalk will be made up of foreign models. No more than five Azerbaijani models will be allowed to "Dress of Peace" contest, which will be selected for the casting. The events will be covered by TV channels of several countries, " he added.

The formation of national team has started from December 15. The creative team consists of talented makeup artists, hairdressers and fashion designers.

Within a few weeks, an organizing committee will be also formed. The composition of the organizing committee will be announced soon.

National teams of Mexico, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Croatia, USA, Romania, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Israel, Serbia, India, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Zambia have been already selected.

The qualifying rounds in South America and Europe will continue until January 22.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







