Azerbaijan advancing AI projects, including Azerbaijani language database

Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, highlighted a major initiative to create a large Azerbaijani language database for artificial intelligence development, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the XII Global Baku Forum, Jafarov shared that the organization is working on over 52 technology-related projects and continues its collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

He noted that there are more than 20 Fourth Industrial Revolution centers worldwide, and the center studies their experiences to support stakeholders in Azerbaijan. This includes universities, entrepreneurs, and government institutions adopting new technological solutions.

As an example, Jafarov mentioned a project already underway involving artificial intelligence in the call center of the Ministry of Economy.