Business delegation from Russia's Omsk region to visit Azerbaijan

By Qabil Ashirov



A business delegation from Russia’s Omsk region will visit Azerbaijan in June this year, Azernews reports, citing Omsk media outlets.

The visit is scheduled for June 3-5 and is organized jointly by the Omsk City Administration, the Omsk Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK).

During the visit, meetings will be held at ASK, with discussions based on the business activities and interests of entrepreneurs from Omsk and Azerbaijan. The program also includes visits to large enterprises in Baku.

Additionally, the delegation will participate in the 30th anniversary of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition.