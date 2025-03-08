Azerbaijan discusses strengthening fisheries sector with new initiatives

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Agriculture with representatives of the “Azerbaijan Fish Producers and Processors Association” Public Union to discuss the development of fisheries and aquaculture in the country. Officials from the ministry, industry leaders, and fishing enterprise representatives attended the event, Azernews reports.

Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Zaur Aliyev, highlighted the implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on fisheries and aquaculture development, signed on December 19, 2024. He outlined the institutional framework planned for the sector and the objectives of the newly established “Fisheries and Aquaculture Center.”

Zaur Salmanli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Fish Producers and Processors Association, emphasized the importance of sustainable fisheries, modern technology adoption, and ecological balance. Discussions covered key topics such as improving productivity, management systems, environmental impact considerations, tax policies, and integrating the sector into local and global value chains.

Participants exchanged views on advancing fisheries, with association members’ proposals recorded for further public-private collaboration. The ministry assured that further consultations would be held to enhance legislation and industry regulations.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan Fish Producers and Processors Association held a general meeting to address current sectoral issues.