AzerGold marks World Civil Defense Day with Safety Training Event

An educational event on "Civil Defense is a Guarantee of Population Safety," dedicated to March 1 – World Civil Defense Day, was held at the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area of AzerGold CJSC, Azernews reports.

The event, aimed at improving civil defense measures and reducing risks, was conducted in an interactive format with both theoretical and practical components.

Representatives from the Dashkesan District Executive Power, the Ganja Regional Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ganja Regional State Fire Control Department, the Dashkesan District Fire Protection Department, and the Dashkesan District Branch of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society attended the event.

Khayyam Farzaliyev, Member of the Board of Directors of AzerGold CJSC, Deputy Chairman, and Chairman of the Emergency Situations Commission, shared insights on the ongoing efforts to raise employee awareness about civil defense, enhance preparedness for emergencies, and ensure safety during production.

The company’s primary focus is maintaining safety throughout its operations and prioritizing human well-being. Preventive measures, including fire safety training and civil defense education, are periodically organized in collaboration with relevant state agencies.

Thanks to these efforts, AzerGold has achieved 6 million injury-free working hours. After the meeting, participants were shown the civil defense and fire protection equipment used to ensure staff safety.

The event also included a training session on technical safety rules for fire and emergency rescue operations in mountainous areas, along with a simulation of fire extinguishing and evacuation procedures in challenging terrain.

Representatives from various organizations praised the measures implemented by AzerGold in the field of civil defense.