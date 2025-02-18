2025 Agrarian Business Festival to kick off in Imishli

By Nazrin Abdul



The first Agrarian Business Festival of 2025 will take place in Imishli district on February 19.

The festival will include demonstrations of various services and products, along with panel discussions on "State Financial Mechanisms," featuring financial institutions.

Farmers, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, local and foreign companies involved in agricultural production and equipment, as well as state institutions, will participate in showcasing innovative products and services.

It is noteworthy that last year, Agrarian Business Festivals were held in 33 districts across 12 economic regions of the country, organized by the Agrarian Innovation Center.

A total of 17,171 agricultural producers and processors from 56 districts participated, with 32 trainings and 9 panel discussions covering advanced agricultural practices and innovations.

During these festivals, companies and individual entrepreneurs sold agricultural products worth 6,125,000 manats, and 6 banks provided loans totaling 1,662,077 manats at credit fairs.