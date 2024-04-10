Azerbaijan starts construction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway

Ulviyya Shahin

The construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway has started, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Highways.

The road, with a length of 80 kilometres, a width of movement section of 9 metres, and a roadbed width of 15 metres, is being constructed according to the standards of the II technical category with two traffic lanes.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway project. Specifically, with the use of specialised machinery, the removal of useless soil and its replacement with suitable material to achieve the prescribed height, as well as the widening and shaping of the road profile, are being implemented. In the sections passing through rugged terrain with difficult relief, rock-cutting mechanisms will be used to widen the roadbed by cutting rocky outcrops, and rock blasting techniques will be employed to acquire additional width for the project. To ensure proper drainage according to the project specifications, construction of circular pipes and rectangular culverts of various diameters is being undertaken.

Furthermore, the construction of six bridges and retaining walls in necessary locations along the roadside is also envisaged. To ensure the timely completion of construction works, an adequate number of labor force and machinery have been mobilised to the site. The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway road is considered one of the significant road infrastructure projects that will play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of our liberated territories in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.