Refunds from VAT to consumers in Azerbaijan reaches 44 mln

Ulviyya Shahin

During the months of January-March of this year, consumers in Azerbaijan have been refunded 43.8M manats of VAT for goods purchased from individuals engaged in retail trade, public catering, and medical activities, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, more than 2.7M users have been registered on the edvgerial.az portal for the refund of a portion of the VAT paid on the goods purchased to date. Since the implementation of the project until April 1, 2024, a total of 559.5M manats of VAT has been refunded to consumers registered on the portal for over 1.5B manats of cash receipts.

As a result of the implementation of the "VAT refund" project, the volume of cashless payments in the fields of retail trade, public catering, and medical services has significantly increased.