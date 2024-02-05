Company to build fruit juice production & packaging plant in Gusar district

VVE GROVV LLC company will implement the fruit juice preparation and packaging project in Gusar, Azernews reports.

The company was given an Investment Promotion document.

The legal representative of VVE GROVV LLC, which was registered with the state in October 2019 and has a charter capital of 10 manats, is Shukurov Ravan Allahverdi oglu. The legal address of the company is Baku city, Nasimi district, Samad Vurgun house 1.

The investment promotion document is a document that gives legal entities and individual entrepreneurs the basis to obtain the benefits specified in the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law "On Customs Tariff". Entrepreneurs who have received an investment promotion certificate are exempted from tax of 50 percent of profit and income, property and land tax, as well as from VAT and customs duty for the import of machinery, technological equipment and devices they import for a period of 7 years.