Azerbaijan, Albania discuss energy cooperation

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania - Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku met in Dubai within the framework of COP 28, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of relations between the two countries to a new level.

They noted the important role of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan in ensuring energy security and the development of Albania as a gas transit country. They exchanged views on the gasification of the Albanian city of Korca, crude oil supplies, and cooperation in other promising areas.

They also discussed issues related to the establishment of a Joint Intergovernmental Commission based on the Azerbaijani-Albanian Working Group on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation and holding a meeting of the Commission in Baku.