Container transportation through Middle Corridor doubled

In January-November of 2023, transiting through Azerbaijan in the Middle Corridor, container transportation in the West-East direction increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, the representative of ADY Container Rashad Majidov tellin at the "European Silk Road Summit" held in Budapest.

Rashad Majidov informed the participants of the summit about the importance of Azerbaijan in the Middle Corridor, and the measures taken to increase the functionality and competitiveness of the corridor.

In the current geopolitical situation in the Eurasian region, the advantages of the Middle Corridor compared to other alternative routes and complex logistical solutions for the corridor were discussed. The special role of the Middle Corridor in increasing the trade turnover between China, Central Asia, Azerbaijan and European countries was emphasized.