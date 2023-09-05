Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank discuss coop

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by Oussama Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), which is part of the Islamic Development Bank Group, who is on a visit to our country, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized the successful and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank, and highly appreciated the Bank's support for projects implemented in Azerbaijan in various sectors, including energy.

The information on strategic goals arising from Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, projects implemented in the liberated territories and the creation of the Green Energy Zone, energy efficiency, measures taken to develop the renewable energy sector was provided, as well as the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.