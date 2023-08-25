Azerbaijan's main sugar producer coop with English company

Azerbaijan's main sugar producer Azershekar LLC and England's Genus ABS Global company will cooperate in the field of livestock farming development in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between Azershekar LLC under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) and Genus ABS Global of England.

The purpose of the memorandum is the development of the livestock sector in Azerbaijan, especially the creation of dairy and meat farms with competitiveness and export potential.

The document was signed by the regional director of Genus ABS Global company Mark Smith and the chairman of the Board of Directors of Azershekar LLC Anar Mehdiyev.