Azerbaijani Energy Minister meets with Director-General of IRENA

Within the Astana International Forum in Kazakhstan, a meeting was held between Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the projects implemented and planned for the production and export of renewable energy, as well as the development of green energy technologies. Cooperation within the Azerbaijan's membership in the IRENA Council for 2023-2024 was considered.

IRENA`s support for the assessment of opportunities in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan was expressed at the meeting.