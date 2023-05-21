China looks for energy cooperation with Central Asian economies

By Azernews





China's President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled an ambitious plan to help elevate Central Asia to the next level of its development - from building infrastructure networks to boosting trade - while shunning "external interference" at the same time, Azernews reports citing Reuter.





China stands ready to synergise development strategies with the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and make joint efforts to promote the modernisation of all six countries, said Xi in an address at the China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.





"The world needs a Central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected," Xi said.





At the same time, the six countries should oppose "external interference" in the internal affairs of regional countries and attempts to instigate "colour revolutions", and maintain a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi warned.





"China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defense capability construction," Xi said.





China will upgrade bilateral investment agreements with Central Asian countries, and raise cross-border freight volume with the region in an all-round way, Xi said.





Beijing will encourage Chinese-funded businesses in Central Asia to create more local jobs, build overseas warehouses in the region, and launch a special train service aimed at promoting cultural tourism with Central Asia, he added.





Two-way trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks deeper economic links in its quest for greater food and energy security.





Xi said the building of Line D of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline should be accelerated.



