Azerbaijan, Japan discuss customs cooperation

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Customs Service Lieutenant General Shahin Baghirov has met with a delegation led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoshikawa Yuumi.





Touching upon the economic and trade relations between the two countries, the sides stressed the importance of further strengthening of cooperation in the field of customs, Azernews reports.





The meeting focused on preparation of the draft "Agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Japan", exchange of information and experience, creation of a "unified transit portal" of the countries along the Trans-Caspian International East-West Middle Corridor as well as prospects for cooperation in the field of information technologies.



