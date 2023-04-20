Two more flights of Turkish Bayraktar K?z?lelma successfully completed

Two more flights of the Turkish Bayraktar K?z?lelma unmanned combat aircraft have been successfully completed.

In this regard, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Baykar company, Selcuk Bayraktar, posted footage of the test flights of the aircraft on his official social media accounts.

Bayraktar K?z?lelma was first presented at TEKNOFEST Karadeniz on August 30, 2022, and made its first flight on December 14, 2022. Its second flight was carried out on January 23, 2023.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, in 2021, Baykar became the export leader in the defense and aerospace industries. In 2022, its turnover amounted to $1.4 billion.

Furthermore, Baykar, with its 99.3 percent export share in the contracts signed in 2022, has carried out exports worth $1.18 billion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that mass manufacturing of Bayraktar K?z?lelma unmanned combat aircraft will begin in the near future.