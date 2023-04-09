Airbus to be Azerbaijan's most competitive air carrier ensuring passenger's safety and comfort

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Executive Vice President, Head of Region & Sales Europe of Airbus Wouter Van Wersch.

Azerbaijani Minister highlighted the opportunities created in the country for the activity of foreign companies, as well as the business and investment climate and prospects for further cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Minister touched upon the importance of the contract signed between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and Airbus as per the company’s fleet renewal strategy.

The discussions also revolved around new airplanes to be purchased within the cooperation with Airbus, which will increase the efficiency and competitiveness of Azerbaijan`s air carrier and ensure the passenger`s safety and comfort.

Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors.

As a global company with around 130,000 employees around the world, Airbus has business operations located in Europe, the Americas, Africa & the Middle East, and Asia.

The company was originally formed as the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company NV (EADS) on 10 July 2000 by the merger of Aérospatiale-Matra, DaimlerChrysler Aerospace AG (DASA), and Construcciones Aeronáuticas SA (CASA).