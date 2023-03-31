Azerbaijani minister, World Bank regional director mull co-op

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the minister said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the partnership with the World Bank, emphasizing the importance of expanding relations in various directions. He also thanked the WB for continuous support for important projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

Mikayil Jabbarov added that Azerbaijan is in a transition period, economic reforms are being carried out and measures are being implemented for the promotion of investments and the further improvement of the business environment in the country.

Sebastian Molineus drew attention to the effective relations with Azerbaijan and shared his views on the issues on the agenda of economic cooperation. The parties exchanged views on the investment projects prepared by the World Bank, the Country Partnership Framework for 2023-2028, the Bank's cooperation plans with Azerbaijan for 2023-2026, and other issues.