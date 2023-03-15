Azerbaijan & Georgia to create joint customs and border crossing points

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Georgia are working on the launching of joint customs and border crossing points, Azernews reports, citing the head of the National Revenue Service of Georgia Levan Kakava telling at the multilateral meeting on the project of simplifying the transit customs procedure (Data pipeline) using the "one window" principle along the Trans-Caspian International Transport East-West Corridor.

He called on international donors to support this project.

"The Russian-Ukrainian war has created conditions for changing the route of cargo transportation to the South. In this regard, the Middle Corridor is of particular importance. I believe that international donors will support the construction of the customs and border crossing point that we want to create jointly with Azerbaijan," said the Georgian official.