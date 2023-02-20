Azerbaijan reduces transportation tariffs on Baku-Turkmanbashi-Baku route

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) announces transport tariffs discount in both Baku-Turkmanbashi-Baku directions starting from March 1, 2023, Azernews reports citing ASCO.

"The tariff for one standard truck with a trailer (TIR length 16.5 meters) transportation in one direction (Baku-Turkmenbashi or Turkmenbashi-Baku) is $1,000 instead of $1,072," ASCO says.

The company added that round-trip tickets purchased by the driver in advance will cost $1,600 instead of $1,716.

Besides that, rates are calculated in proportion to the length of the wheeled vehicle if it is more or less than 16.5 meters.

The company says that passenger vehicles have been transported in above mentioned direction at discount rates since the beginning of February and currently, the cost of transporting a car on a vessel is not 325, but 200 dollars.

"Tariffs reduction is aimed to create favorable conditions for road transport across the Caspian in the direction of Turkmenistan," ASCO added.