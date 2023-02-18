ADB to introduce new financing mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will assist in the introduction of innovative financing mechanisms in Kyrgyzstan.

The representatives of the ADB Regional Department for Central and Western Asia discussed the issue with Tilek Alimjanov, Chairman of the Board of Aiyl Bank.

“Two large programs on technical assistance are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan,” the ADB said.

These projects aim to extend the opportunities of sovereign institutions to the introduction of innovative financing mechanisms and the creation of conditions for 'green recovery' via sustainable financing programs.

The chairman of Aiyl Bank noted that the bank was ready to cooperate with the ADB.

Aiyl Bank was established in 1996 by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the World Bank’s financial and technical assistance. Aiyl Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Kyrgyzstan that implements state programs on the development of the agricultural sector, as well as provides a full list of high-quality banking services, including service of retail and corporate clients, investment banking, trade finance, and assets management.