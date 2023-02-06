Azerbaijan, UAE mull renewable energy issues

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) Samir Axundov met with Executive Director of Transmission and Distribution of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Omar Abdulla Alhashmi and Director of Network Development and Investments of TAQA Gabriele Manduzio, Azernews reports, citing the AERA.

According to the AERA, the sides spoke about the importance of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates and the establishment of mutual relations between AERA and TAQA.

Besides, the development of the transmission and distribution networks in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, as well as the integration of renewable energy sources into the energy network were discussed at the meeting.