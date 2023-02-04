UK hopes to further expand relations with Azerbaijan in energy sector





Qabil Ashirov





The UK hopes to expand relations further with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

“The plans announced by the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council raise hopes for energy security. We hope that our relations with Azerbaijan in the field of energy will expand further,” the ambassador tweeted.

To recall, the first ministerial meeting was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting on February 28, 2020, the seventh meeting on February 11, 2021, the eighth meeting on February 4, 2022 and the ninth meeting on February 3, 2023 within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.