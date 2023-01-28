Economic Council of Azerbaijan holds first 2023 session

Azerbaijan's Economic Council held the first 2023 session on January 27, Azernews reports.

Participants of the meeting, chaired by Chairman of the Economic Council, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, discussed the Council’s Action Plan for 2023 and fiscal issues of the financial and banking sector.

Reports of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov were delivered during the meeting.

Following the meeting results, the corresponding decisions were made, and instructions were given to the relevant bodies.

The previous meeting of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan took place on December 22, 2022.

The meeting participants discussed draft amendments to the legislative acts of the financial and banking system in accordance with the Presidential Decree "On improving the management of the regulation and control system in the financial services market."