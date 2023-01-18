Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan join e-CMR protocol

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have joined the United Nations e-CMR protocol (digital version of the CMR consignment note), Azernews reports referring to International Road Transport Union (IRU).

Joining to the e-CMR protocol will further digitalize goods transport, boosting trade and connectivity.

“By eliminating paperwork, e-CMR lowers handling costs, eliminates administrative and invoicing delays, and reduces discrepancies at delivery sites. The protocol also enhances transparency and security across the entire logistics chain, providing more accurate data to trace shipments with real-time access to pick-up and delivery information. Given that e-CMR is digital, transport companies can easily integrate it with other services,” IRU says.

Besides, four out of five littoral Caspian countries have acceded to e-CMR, and joining e-CMR will help Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan effectively manage the growing flow of goods and transit along evolving routes.

The digital version of the United Nations Convention for the carriage of goods (the CMR Convention) has been in force since 2008 and ratified by 34 countries so far.