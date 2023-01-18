Azerbaijan ups nominal salaries of hired workers by 14.6%

Azerbaijan has increased the average monthly nominal salary of hired workers by 14.6 percent, bringing the amount to AZN829.9 ($488) in January-November 2022, Azernews reports per the State Statistics Committee.

“Average monthly nominal salary in the sphere of mining industry, finance, and insurance, professional, scientific and technical activities as well as information and communication is higher,” the committee says.

As of December 1, 2022, the number of employees engaged in the economic sphere increased by 27,600 people, amounting to 1.73m people. It is 1.6 percent more compared with the same period in 2021. Out of the total number of the employed workforce, around 903,300 are engaged in the public sector and 829,200 in the private sector.

Some 19.2 percent of the employees were engaged in education, 18.6 percent in trade; repair of transport means, 12.9 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health and social services provided to the population, 7.2 percent in construction, 6.5 percent in public administration and defense; social security, 4.2 percent in transport and warehouse, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.5 percent in professional, scientific and technical activity, 2.0 percent in finance and insurance and 14.0 percent in other fields of economy.