Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 10

11 January 2023 [11:19] - TODAY.AZ

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by 20 cents and totaled $84.83 per barrel on January 10, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by 16 cents, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $82.21 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by 80 cents and equaled $40.89 per barrel.

Additionally, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by 36 cents, compared to the previous price, and made up $77.8 per barrel.

