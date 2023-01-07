Sectors of society to benefit from minimum salary increase made public





Fatima Hasanova





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered an increase in the minimum monthly wage to AZN345 ($202.9) from January 1, Azernews reports with reference to a press conference by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev.

"In Azerbaijan, AZN450 million ($264,7 million) will be allocated from the state budget to increase the minimum wage, which will cover 700,000 workers," Anar Aliyev to the news conference on January 5.

He recalled that the minimum wage was increased by 15 percent from AZN300 ($176,4) to AZN345 ($202,9) as of January 1 pursuant to President Ilham Aliyev's order dated January 5, 2023, "On additional measures to improve the social welfare of the population".

Salaries of employees in areas funded by the state budget will be brought into compliance with this order, and the increase in the minimum wage will ensure growth in wages at all levels of the unified tariff scale (UTS). In total, 700,000 people will be affected by the increase in the minimum wage and the wages of UTS employees. The minimum wage is 40.2 percent higher than the subsistence minimum AZN246 ($144,7) set for this year.

In keeping with the new order, the minimum pension will be increased to AZN280 ($164,7), as will the number of allowances and scholarships.

“In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare proposals within ten days and submit them to the president. Thus, the size of the minimum monthly pension will be increased by 16.7 percent from AZN240 ($141,1) to AZN280 ($164,7). This increase will cover about 100,000 pensioners,” the deputy minister noted.

According to Aliyev, the increase in the minimum wage will benefit 440,000-450,000 people in the public sector.

"Nearly AZN440 million ($258.8 million) will be allocated in connection with the increase in the minimum wage in Azerbaijan," the official added.