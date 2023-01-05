Baku, Tashkent eye boosting trade, economic & investment co-op

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed joint measures to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Azerbaijani Ambassador Huseyn Guliyev.

During the meeting, the parties noted that thanks to the regular and fruitful dialogue at the highest level, Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation are developing dynamically in all directions.

The parties considered the schedule of planned events, including the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as the next round of political consultations through the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Additionally, the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects in the automotive, petrochemical, energy, and agricultural sectors.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.