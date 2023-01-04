Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

By Azernews

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by nine cents and totalled $87.99 per barrel on January 3.

At the same time, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by six cents and amounted to $86.33 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, and the price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.2 per barrel, which is a decrease by 12 cents.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by ten cents and made up $81.23 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 4).