TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

04 January 2023 [13:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by nine cents and totalled $87.99 per barrel on January 3.

At the same time, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by six cents and amounted to $86.33 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, and the price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.2 per barrel, which is a decrease by 12 cents.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by ten cents and made up $81.23 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 4).

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/230179.html

Print version

Views: 226

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also